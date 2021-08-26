Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,095 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 5,690,207 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after buying an additional 4,573,992 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 936,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 635,738 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 640,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 548,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 697,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 397,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.