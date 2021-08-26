Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,347 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $175.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

