Robert W. Baird Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $68.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REG. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.77.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.88. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 172.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 70.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 238,353 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

