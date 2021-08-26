Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 194.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168,684 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

KBE opened at $52.31 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.62.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

