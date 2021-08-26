Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 171,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

