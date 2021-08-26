473,381 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 473,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,666,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSY opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.81.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

