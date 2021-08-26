Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $450.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $451.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

