Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Apollo Global Management worth $31,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,556,935 shares of company stock valued at $150,168,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

