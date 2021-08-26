Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,421 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $33,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 193,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.35. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

