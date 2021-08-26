Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Zai Lab worth $35,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Zai Lab by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Zai Lab news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,984 shares of company stock worth $53,800,058 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $143.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.65. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

