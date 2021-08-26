Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $36,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,554,000 after buying an additional 135,560 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,457 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,412 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,269,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,028,000 after acquiring an additional 766,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 95.96%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

