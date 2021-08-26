Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Lincoln National worth $38,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

