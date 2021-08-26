Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Neuronetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 341.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 488,936 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 148,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,720 shares of company stock valued at $932,799 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

