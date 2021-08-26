CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.