Analysts Anticipate Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.34 Million

Brokerages expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) to announce $39.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.91 million and the highest is $39.77 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year sales of $138.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.16 million to $139.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $252.57 million, with estimates ranging from $195.04 million to $310.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HUT opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

