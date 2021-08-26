Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCRA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

VCRA opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.22 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $182,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,111. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

