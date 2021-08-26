Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $74,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Homology Medicines by 20.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Homology Medicines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIXX has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

FIXX opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $402.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

