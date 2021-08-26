Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $428,000 Investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Genesco by 627.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Genesco by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,292 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $955.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $67.26.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Genesco’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.