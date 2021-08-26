1,928 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,678.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

