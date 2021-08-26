Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

