Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 931 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sysco stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.