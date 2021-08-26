Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 931 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.