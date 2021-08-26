Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,761 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ebix were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ebix by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of EBIX opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $896.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.