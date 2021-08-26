Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,277 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 56.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,736,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 583,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 87,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.51 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,195,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

