Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,012 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.36. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.