Insider Buying: MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Purchases $1,506,905.40 in Stock

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,871.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37,438.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,627.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
