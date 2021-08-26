Insider Buying: MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Purchases $1,506,905.40 in Stock

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,871.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37,438.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,627.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

