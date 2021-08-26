Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Sells $1,676,835.10 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $500.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $504.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.19.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 145.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160,736 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,135,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 102,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.64.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

