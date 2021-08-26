Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Swisscom (SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/25/2021 – Swisscom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/11/2021 – Swisscom had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/9/2021 – Swisscom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/6/2021 – Swisscom had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

7/9/2021 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2021 – Swisscom had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Swisscom AG has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

