Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $802,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $12,792,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $23,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $52.39 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.