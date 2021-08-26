Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 664 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS opened at $181.08 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

