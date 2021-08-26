Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

URBN stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.24. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

