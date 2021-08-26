Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,576,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $168.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.35. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

