Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 521 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $134.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

