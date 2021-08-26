Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $854,000 Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.8% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.17. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

