SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SLM were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SLM by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SLM by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SLM by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 65,528 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.91 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

