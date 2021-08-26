Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 80,179 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,179 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

WRK stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

