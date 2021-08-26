Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,104 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Boston Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,781,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 343.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,588,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,333 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.85 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

