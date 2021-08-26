Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $828,000 Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE:PHG opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $61.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.