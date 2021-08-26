Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $828,000 Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PHG opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $61.23.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
