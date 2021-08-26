Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Shares Acquired by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP increased its position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) by 8,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP owned 0.15% of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period.

Shares of GXG stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $33.39.

