Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE BMI opened at $105.95 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

