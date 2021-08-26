Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Amkor Technology worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,787 shares of company stock worth $3,341,312. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

