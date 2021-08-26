Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.62 Million Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,650 shares of company stock worth $1,803,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

