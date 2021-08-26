Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,258,812 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,458,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

CCO stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

