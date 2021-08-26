Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.91 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.34% of Progress Software worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,300,000 after acquiring an additional 345,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.83 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $49.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.