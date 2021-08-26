Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 466,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,014,288 shares.The stock last traded at $157.92 and had previously closed at $146.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

Get Airbnb alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion and a PE ratio of -10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,117,702 shares of company stock valued at $455,719,640. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.