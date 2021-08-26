Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

