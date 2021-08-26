Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Up 14.5%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shot up 14.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 605,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 124,318,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,158,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 174.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 298,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Naked Brand Group by 86.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 217,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

