Millennium Management LLC Invests $373,000 in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $29,927.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Durr sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,223 shares of company stock worth $3,346,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

