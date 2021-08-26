Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Applied Therapeutics worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after buying an additional 485,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 147,570 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 105.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 748,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 383,700 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 701,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 65,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,887 shares of company stock worth $668,905 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.15. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

