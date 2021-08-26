Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $149.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a focus list rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.26.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nwam LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Medtronic by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.