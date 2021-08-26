Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GTES has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

